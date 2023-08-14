ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices continue to slightly, but AAA says that it appears as though they are starting to stabilize.

According to the report, the national average for a gallon of gas is now $3.85, two cents higher than last week. In New York, the average is $3.92 — again, two cents higher than last week.

AAA notes that gas prices have been hovering around the $3.82 mark for a few weeks, even though there is an uptick in demand and oil prices continue to increase.

However, Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says that prices may continue to go up.

“It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts,” De Haan said.

In contrast, diesel prices saw a bigger increase. The national average price for diesel is up 13 cents from last week while New York’s average is up nine cents.

AAA Western and Central New York report the following gas price averages and increases, with Rochester seeing no change from last week: