ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece town officials honored one of their beloved community members outside the town hall Thursday.

Leaders say Bill Joyce was a prominent member of the town. Thursday, a tree was planted in his memory.

Joyce died last year. He was a member of Greece Volunteer Ambulance for over 40 years. He was also a member of the Greece Basketball Association and commissioner of the Lake Shore Fire District.

The Town of Greece has been named a Tree City USA for its yearly Arbor Day contributions.