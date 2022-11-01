ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tops Friendly Markets announced they are celebrating the grand re-opening of their renovated location on Mount Read Boulevard on Tuesday.

According to Tops officials, the multi-million-dollar project renovated the entire store. The store, over 100,000 square feet, will feature new and improved services, an expanded variety of products, and an enlarged perimeter with updated decor.

Dave Williams, the store manager of this Tops location, said in a statement that he and his team are working hard to make shopping easier for their customers.

“When it comes to freshness, convenience, and variety, you’ll find everything here at your newly remodeled Greece store,” Williams said. “And with all of the inspiring products including a wider selection of domestic and imported cheeses, fresh sushi prepared daily, healthy hydration, custom cut meats by real butchers, and an expanded floral department, guests are sure to enjoy all we have to offer.”

Among the new amenities in the store is the addition of a Starbucks Cafe — a feature that Jeff Culhane, the Senior Vice President of Merchandising for Tops, said will improve customers’ experiences.

“Having a Starbucks Coffeehouse in-store for our shoppers enhances their overall shopping experience,” Culhane said. “The state-of-the-art design will entice shoppers to try the wide array of offerings that Starbucks enthusiasts love.”

Officials also said the celebration will also feature the chance to win prizes, including $1,000 in Tops gift cards and a Bristol Mountain Ski Resort Family Prize Pack.