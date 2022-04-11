GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager was arrested Monday for his alleged role in a Walmart parking lot shootout.

According to the Greece Police Department, officers were called to the Dewey Avenue Walmart on February 10. Investigators determined two people fired handguns at each other in the store parking lot.

Police say a 17-year-old Rochester resident was arrested Monday “for his involvement in the incident.”

The teen was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment as a juvenile. He was arraigned and released to a parent.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Isban Principe, was arrested for the shooting in March. Police said Principe was out on bail from a previous weapons charge at the time of the shooting.