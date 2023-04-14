ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a smackdown over in the Mall at Greece Ridge Friday night, all for a good cause.

Upstate Pro Wrestling took center court, sponsoring six different fights. Organizers say they held the match-ups to help a team member get through a tough time.

“We had one of our roster members lose their house in a fire over the last weekend, so anything we’re doing today is going towards the family,” said Mike Champion. “We’re selling shirts, we’ve had a GoFundMe, we’re presenting them a check later tonight, and we hope to get them back on their feet.”

The group celebrates its 20th anniversary next month.