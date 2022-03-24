GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A second Greece police officer intends to file a lawsuit against the town, the department, and more in the wake of a report into the former chief’s drunk driving crash.

Bryan Root filed a notice of claim last week (full document below). The notice of claim says that Root faced retaliation after going against an attempted coverup involving the chief’s crash.

“The plan put into place by this group of politicians and their accomplices to punish Sgt. Root for exposing the truth borders on extortion,” the notice of claim reads.

According to the court paperwork, Root is seeking damages for lost wages, pension contributions, benefits, and more.

Former police chief Drew Forsythe crashed his police-issued vehicle on I-390 while traveling back from a function with coworkers last fall.

After being put on leave and ultimately resigning, Forsythe later pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was replaced by Michael Wood who was sworn in as the new Greece police chief last month.

Officials at the time said officers responded at the scene of the accident to investigate. They did not issue any sort of sobriety test and the chief was not checked for drunk driving, authorities said.

According to police at the time, the three officers who located Forsythe said that if there was any reason to suspect drunk driving, they would’ve proceeded further with a test.

An internal investigation released in December concluded a field sobriety test should have been conducted on the chief by responding officers and that a number of policies were violated on the night of the crash.

That report — compiled by retired Rochester Police Deputy Chief of Operations Joe Morabito — concluded a number of Greece Police Department policies were violated, adding that measures in the Code of Ethics, Oath of Office, and vehicle and traffic laws were not followed.

Morabito wrote that certain Greece police members failed to disclose “pertinent information” at the scene that was “critical to the assessment of reasonable suspicion.” He added that officers on the scene failed to ask the Forsythe any questions about where he was before the crash, or if he had been drinking.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said there was substantial evidence that indicated intoxication, including video of the former chief having six drinks before entering his vehicle.

Fellow officer Casey Voelkl filed a notice of claim last month, claiming to be the “scapegoat” as a result of the investigation.

“Officer Voelkl was concerned about the Town of Greece’s failure to investigate possible corruption, which occurred immediately before a contested election for Town of Greece, Town Supervisor,” the notice of claim reads. “As a result, he requested that the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office intervene and conduct an investigation. Officer Voelkl has become the scapegoat for the inaction of the named departments when in reality, the opposite is true. He is the one who clamored for honesty and appropriate action by the Greece Police Department and the Town of Greece, and, indeed, brought the Town of Greece’s failure to act to the attention of the authorities at great risk of retaliation.”

In addition to Voelkl, Lt. Andrew Potter and Officer Evan Kalpin were also suspended.

Notice of claim

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.