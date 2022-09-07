GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece Central School District employee was fired Wednesday after producing a gun during an altercation on school grounds, the district announced in a statement.

At around 7:45 a.m., police say two adults who had been “in a dispute” driving on Mt. Read Boulevard pulled their separate cars into the parking lot of Odyssey Academy.

One of the drivers said the other pulled out a weapon during the incident, catching the attention of one of the district’s newly-implemented “safety officers.”

The school was put into lockdown while the situation was investigated, the statement reads.

The Greece Police Department responded to the incident, identifying the alleged suspect and later confirmed the weapon was not taken into the school.

District officials say the suspect has been arrested, and their employment has been terminated.

Full Statement

“This is not the news we want to be sharing on the first day of school but we hope you can take some solace in the fact that our security system worked,” the statement reads. “Students and staff were never in any danger and the school day has continued uninterrupted.”

