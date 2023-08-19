ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old Rochester teen was charged with assault at a store on Dewey Avenue, according to the Greece Police Department.

Greece police said responded to the store for a shoplifting complaint.

When officers arrived, they found the teen, who they say resisted arrest. Police say the teen bit an officer during the arrest.

The teen was then safely arrested, and charged with assault in the second degree, and resisting arrest.

According to police, the teen was remanded to a secure detention. Officers say the officer bit suffered a minor injury.