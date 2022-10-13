ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was indicted Thursday in connection to a Greece bank robbery in December 2021.

Christopher Mancuso, 50, was identified by law enforcement as the individual who drove co-defendant Robert Postlethwaite to an M&T Bank on Long Pond Road.

Authorities say Postlethwaite approached the commercial teller station and told the teller via a handwritten note to give him $50 or more and “he’ll be gone in 30 seconds.”

Postlethwaite received $977 and fled into a red truck allegedly driven by Mancuso, according to prosecutors. On the evening of December 23, 2021, the truck was found in Rochester, and both Mancuso and Postlethwaite were taken into custody.

A search of the truck recovered $120 in cash, clothing, and two cell phones.

Mancuso had just been released from federal probation after being convicted of robbing four banks between 2012 and 2014 — including the M&T Bank on Long Pond Road. Currently, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Robert Postlethwaite was previously convicted and is currently awaiting sentencing.