Police: SUV slams into Dunkin’ near Ridgeway Ave. in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — An SUV crashed into a Dunkin’ Donuts store in the Town of Greece late Saturday morning. The crash took place at Long Pond Road location near Ridgeway Avenue.

The Greece Police Department said a vehicle backed into another vehicle which caused one of the vehicles to drive forward, striking the building and causing significant damage. None of the drivers were injured.

Authorities say there were no customers inside the store when the crash took place. No employees were injured in the crash.

The Greece Police Department and Ridge Road Fire Department are investigating the crash.

According to Greece Police, neither driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.