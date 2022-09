GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a shooting along Vintage Lane in Greece.

According to Greece police on scene, the man was shot in the head and did not survive.

Officers were called to the home around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim dead in the driveway.

No one is in custody.

A portion of Vintage Lane surrounding the 500 block is closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

GPD: Male fatal gunshot wound to the head — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 20, 2022

