GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for suspects after a dispute led to a shooting at the Walmart located on Dewey Avenue in Greece.
First responders were called to the scene shortly before 8:00 p.m. Thursday night. According to Greece Police, two men had an argument at the store, eventually firing shots at each other outside.
The store was evacuated. Police said no one was shot. Investigators were not immediately sure how many shots were fired.
No one has been arrested at this time. Police did not share a description of either suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.