ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two cars were involved in a crash in the area of Stone Road in Greece Monday morning, according to the Greece Police Department.

Firefighters were also in the area between Dewey Avenue and Beaumont Street and had the car surrounded, which appears to be flipped on its side.

Officers said that there were minor injuries. It’s unclear how many people are injured.

