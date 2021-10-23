Greece Police Chief involved in crash, investigation underway

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Investigators at the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office are currently looking into a vehicle accident involving Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe.

According to a statement from the Monroe County DA, Forsythe was driving his police-issued vehicle when the incident occurred. No injuries were resulted, but the vehicle is totaled.

A Greece Police spokesperson said Forsythe swerved to avoid a deer and hit a guardrail on Route 390 Thursday morning.

Officers with Greece Police arrived at the scene of the accident to investigate. Forsythe was not given any sort of sobriety test and was not checked for drunk driving.

Forsythe claims he attempted to make contact with the station but couldn’t do so because the radio was “damaged or switched frequencies due to impact.”

He proceeded to drive to the station but was not able to make it there from the damage, according to the Greece Police spokesperson.

Officials said he suffered from a minor concussion but did not go to the hospital.

In the statement released Saturday, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said:

“The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office was made aware that the Greece Police Chief was involved in a motor vehicle accident while driving his police issued vehicle. Nobody was injured in this accident. At this time, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office investigators will begin an investigation into this.”

No other details are available at this time.

