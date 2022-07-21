ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A body was found inside the car belonging to Keri Heine, Greece Police reported Thursday.

The 46-year-old Greece woman has been missing since July 10. Police said Thursday the body found in her car would be sent to the medical examiner’s office to be identified.

The vehicle was found alongside State Route 104 in the Town of Ontario in Wayne County, Greece police say.

Prior to the discovery, a vigil at Rochester General Hospital had already been planned Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m. for Heine. She was a nurse at the hospital.

At this time, Greece Police say there is no indication of foul play.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.