ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a large police presence at The Mall at Greece Ridge Tuesday evening.

According to the Greece Police Department, officers were called to the mall for reports of a group of 25 juveniles refusing to leave when asked by mall security. Police responding to the call found more juveniles than expected, and called New York State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Rochester Police Department, and the Gates Police Department to assist.

Police said no one was injured, no one was arrested, and no property damage was reported. One juvenile was detained and released to a parent.

The Mall at Greece Ridge tweeted around 8:30 p.m., saying “youths violating the permanent curfew policy” caused a disturbance, and the mall closed at 6:20 p.m. out of an abundance of caution.

“Wanted to alert our residents that there was an issue earlier at the mall – GPD has had the assistance of several law enforcement partners and the situation is under control,” Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich wrote on Facebook.

“Wanted to alert our residents that there was an issue earlier at the mall – GPD has had the assistance of several law enforcement partners and the situation is under control. I was on scene and so proud of the efforts and professionalism of our officers and all those that assisted. Please note the mall is closing NOW. Traffic is impacted on West Ridge Road and will be for a period of time. Best to avoid the area at this time.“

