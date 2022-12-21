Editor’s note: Greece Police have since clarified the last name of the accused is Bowen.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly made a terroristic threat towards Unity Hospital, according to the Greece Police Department.

According to Rochester Regional Health, 31-year-old Quentin Bowen was a contracted worker with the organization who was fired last Friday. He then allegedly made a threat to a leader in his former department on Monday.

According to RRH, the hospital went into lockdown after the threat was made and police later located and arrested Bowen. Officials say he was never on campus. The lockdown was lifted that afternoon.

Bowen was charged with making a terroristic threat and was remanded to Monroe County Jail. He is currently on parole for making a previous terroristic threat.