ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An exciting Friday for one physical therapy practice as they celebrate the opening of their newest location in Greece.

Limitless Physical Therapy Specialists has been in the Rochester community for about 14 years. This is its third location.

“I would just say that I think that we have one of the best careers in the world, in health care especially,” Limitless Physical Therapy Founder Dan Bajus said. “We literally get to change people’s lives everyday, so it’s super exciting. It doesn’t matter if you come in with debilitating back pain and we take that all the way through and get you back to what you want to do with the people you love. We treat a variety of conditions of a variety of different ages so that never get’s old.”

The new location can be found at 91 Erie Canal Dr. in Greece.