Interim Greece police chief hospitalized after crash

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Interim Greece Police Chief Jason Helfer was hospitalized Wednesday, after a crash on Kuhn Road.

According to New York State Police, Helfer was driving his department-issued vehicle westbound when another driver traveling eastbound passed a driveway and backed up. That driver then made a left turn in front of westbound traffic in an attempt to reach the driveway.

Helfer was taken to Unity Hospital and treated for minor injuries. The other driver declined treatment at the scene.

Greece police called on state police shortly before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the crash. That investigation is still in progress.

The crash which injured Helfer came less than a month after the department’s former chief, Drew Forsythe, pleaded guilty to charges including DWAI for an October crash. The Greece Police Department was criticized after that incident — and a number of officers disciplined — for their actions or lack of actions in investigating the crash involving their chief.

Michael R. Wood was named as the new chief of the Greece Police Department the day Forsythe pleaded guilty. Helfer has been acting as interim chief since Forsythe’s resignation. Wood will officially be sworn in as chief on January 15th.