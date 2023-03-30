ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Central School District’s robotics team has the chance to make it big time — but they are facing trouble with money.

According to the district, the Greece Gladiators Team 1591 dominated the 2023 Finger Lakes Regional First Robotics competition and they have one more competition before worlds.

However, they said that the trip was not an expense they prepared for and are now calling on the community to step in and help.

“So luckily the district is actually helping us out a ton, L3 [Harris] has also gone ahead and given some extra funds as well,” said Greece Gladiators lead and alumni Maressa Ranalletti. “But we are still looking seeking some more funds for the club so that we can kind of keep our momentum going, get some middle schoolers involved, and start some other programs.”

Those looking to help the team can donate on the Greece Gladiators’ website.