GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A USPS manager in Greece was charged after being accused of distributing drugs through the mail, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

According to a criminal complain filed in the investigation, Ralph Minni was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and 500 grams of cocaine or more.

Court documents allege the U.S. Post Office manager had been shipping drugs through the mailing service, and later selling them to third-party individuals for the past four years.

Investigators quoted in the criminal complain say Minni was observed handling the operation through video cameras installed at his store location, based on Latta Road. The evidence filed in the court document also shows the man may have supplied narcotics to other USPS locations in New York.

Grace Lopez, who was employed by USPS in Henrietta, is believed to have been the closest source to Minni. The affidavit states the woman obtained around 10 pounds of marijuana through the mail everyday.

Minni is believed to have also been assisted by other post office employees, authorities say.

According to the affidavit, Minni would charge $1,900 for each pound of marijuana. The exchange between the suspect and buyers was recorded by an “confidential source” who would communicate with investigators and buy narcotics from the post office manager.

The criminal complain says Minni is currently in custody and awaits release pending a court appearance. The post office manager was employed by USPS in 1998.

Members of the U.S. Post Office were made aware of the investigation and say the suspect no longer has the access to use the mailing services of the company.

Full Criminal Complaint

