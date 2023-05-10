Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EST.
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Supervisor Bill Reilich is set to provide an update on the increased lake levels and future projections.
As of late last week, News 8 reported lake levels are expected to remain above the long-term average, but will remain below the record levels that were observed back in 2017 and 2019.
The International Joint Commission says they are keeping an eye on water levels over Lake Ontario as persistent rain and runoff from earlier in May caused levels to rise high enough to threaten vulnerable areas along the lakeshore.
They say the combination of heavy rain and increased runoff has led to such a rapid increase in Lake Ontario water levels.
