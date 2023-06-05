ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A high school student has made some big changes in the Greece Central School District by advocating for students with disabilities.

Athena High School freshman, Giana Bisnett, is responsible for her school becoming safer for all.

Giana is a part of EmpowHer Camp which is a one-year mentoring program for young women with disabilities.

As part of the program, she was required to create a project focused on emergency preparedness and response for people with disabilities in her community. She pushed for what is called evacuation chairs.

They allow a person to be safely and easily moved downstairs in the event of an emergency.

She shared her own experience saying how emergency drills in the past made her feel as someone who uses a wheelchair. “In a fire drill, I would go to a stairwell and just wait there and not do anything and not know if people knew where I was or anything. I felt very unsafe and stressed,” says Bisnett.

The school received the device shortly after Giana made the request. Training on the new device will begin in the upcoming weeks.