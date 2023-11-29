ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were charged after Greece police investigated illegal cannabis sales at local smoke shops.

Greece, Rochester, and New York State Police searched the G Spot Smoke Shop locations on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road on November 14. They also searched a warehouse on River Street in Rochester and a private residence in Greece.

Investigators found more than 150 pounds of cannabis, cannabis-infused products, and equipment for manufacturing cannabis edibles and candies, according to the Greece Police Department.

Anthony Gingello Jr. and Charles Infantino, both 28, were charged with criminal possession of cannabis.

The Town of Greece cracked down on illegal cannabis sales in April. The town board voted against allowing cannabis dispensaries to operate in Greece in 2021.