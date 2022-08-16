GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In a meeting Tuesday night, the Greece Board of Education addressed a standoff between the town and the school district over putting Greece police officers in schools.

With just a few weeks to go before school starts, there’s a disagreement over how much the district should pay for school resource officers when in school. The district saying it will pay $240,000 while the town says it wants $350,000.

School Board President Sean McCabe said Tuesday that they have to work something out soon.

“Our parents are super supportive of the Greece Police in our schools,” McCabe said. “I mean, especially after the tragedies that have occurred across the country, Uvalde for one. They like having armed police officers in the schools.”

The town responded with a statement saying the price tag is fair, and the town even absorbs some of the cost.

It’s unclear when this might get worked out.