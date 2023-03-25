The damage at the Dick’s Sporting Goods (Courtesy of Greece Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeing public assistance in locating suspects in an overnight smash-in-grab at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

According to tweets from the Greece Police Department, “brazen” suspects smashed through the glass and metal cage doors at Dicks Sporting Good in Greece Center Mall in the overnight hours of Saturday morning.

Police said that as many as six suspects can be seen burglarizing the store, and causing over $100,000 in damages.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GPD tip line at 585-581-4016, or email the department at GPDTips@greeceny.gov.

Dick’s Sporting Goods did not respond to request comment on the incident.