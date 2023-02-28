ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is seeking assistance in locating several suspects involved in a convenience store smash-and-grab Tuesday.

According to security footage posted by officers, multiple suspects used a stolen car to back into and crash a glass door of a business on Dewey Avenue.

Several images of the security footage shows them then entering the store, stealing then entered the building, stealing a variety of candies, snacks, drinks, and other common convenience store items.

GPD encourages anyone with information on the suspects to reach out to GPD at 585-581-4016 or email GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov, with the reference number 0011728.