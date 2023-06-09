ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police confirmed a search for a missing man Friday.
Latrell Cooper was reported missing just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday.
Police did not share any other details. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
by: James Battaglia
