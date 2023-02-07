ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police Officer Casey Voelkl has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Greece, Greece Police Department, Supervisor Bill Reilich, and Deputy Supervisor Michelle Marini for what he calls “retaliation” against him in the wake of former Chief Drew Forsythe’s DWAI crash.

Forsythe pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, driving while ability impaired and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, months after the October 2021 crash.

According to the DA’s office, Forsythe was driving home from a fundraiser in his police-issued vehicle around 1:30 a.m. when he crashed on 390. Forsythe continued driving until his car had only one working wheel.

According to Voelkl’s lawsuit, Forsythe used his police radio “hours after the crash” to call a sergeant to his location. A lieutenant and another officer also arrived to the scene, where Forsythe claimed he had swerved to hit a deer.

Court documents claim Voelkl, who was deputy chief at the time, was called about the crash at 2:00 a.m., but had “no reason to reject the officers’ assessment that there was no crime to investigate.” Voelkl says he was able to speak with Forsythe at around 8:30 a.m., and Forsythe told him Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich was “in command of all matters relating to the accident.”

Court documents say Voelkl realized Reilich was giving inaccurate information to the media that same day, and that other officers were working to find out who took pictures of Forsythe’s vehicle.

At that point, Voelkl claims he “and other Greece Police officers became concerned that politics were improperly influencing the handling of the situation.”

Voelkl’s lawsuit claims he then called Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley to request an independent investigation, and asked the GPD’s deputy supervisor to place Forsythe on leave.

Voelkl says he was told that he should admit to Forsythe that he requested an investigation, and that he should ask Doorley to say in her office’s press release that the Town of Greece requested the investigation.

Court documents claim Reilich falsely and repeatedly took credit for requesting the investigation. Voelkl, who was among the officers suspended in the weeks after the crash, says the investigation targeted those who cooperated with the DA investigation, “to make sure that no other Greece Police Officer ever crossed Supervisor Reilich’s office.”

Voelkl was ultimately demoted four civil service steps. Court documents claim his base pay was reduced 32 percent, and his other wages and benefits have been cut “without the due process required under both federal and State law.”

Voelkl is seeking at least $2,000,000 for “loss of past wages, pensions contributions, lost wages as a result of being deprived of promotions, future wages, as well as pain and suffering.”