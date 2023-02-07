ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reporting hundreds of Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen so far this year, the Greece Police Department is launching a prevention campaign Wednesday.

Starting February 8, Greece residents who own 2010-2020 Hyundai vehicles can stop by the GPD headquarters on the town hall campus to pick up a free steering wheel lock.

According to the GPD, theives are targeting 2010-2020 Hyundais without push-button ignitions or anti-theft devices. Hyundai Motor America provided the steering wheel locks to be handed out for free.

Steering wheel locks will be handed out from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 3 Vince Tofany Blvd. Proof of Greece residence and qualifying Hyundai ownership is required.