Greece Police Chief Phelan to retire, Town Board to vote on new chief

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — After 6 years as chief, Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan will be retiring at the end of December.

On Thursday, Town Supervisor Bill Reilich, the Town Board will be voting to appoint Andrew Forsythe as the new chief of police.

Forsythe is currently serving as the Deputy Chief of Operations and Special Services, second in command of a $17 million organization with roughly 120 employees. Prior to his service in Greece, Forsythe served as the Undersheriff of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office where he was a member from 1991 until 2017.

“Drew’s experience with strategic partnerships, program development, tactical deployment, program innovation, and community relations will all be valuable tools that he will bring to the table as the next Chief of Police in the Town of Greece,” Reilich said in a statement. “The Town Board and I have the utmost of confidence in his ability to serve our community and to help navigate the new challenges that are being faced throughout our Country. Of Note, in December of 2017, Drew earned the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office highest honor, The Purple Heart Medal, for injuries sustained and service above and beyond the call of duty. This is the model of the selfless service that we believe personifies the individual who should lead our department.”

If approved, Forsythe will be sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2021.

Chief Phelan will be named as the new Executive Director of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police.