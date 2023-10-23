ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects they say were caught on video trying to steal a car from a church parking lot.

Police released the video, dated October 15, on Monday. It shows a red car pull into the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church parking lot shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Someone exits the red car, runs around a blue car in the lot, and gets back into the red car.

“These suspects tried to steal the victim’s car,” police said in a Twitter post Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Greece police tip line at (585) 581-4016.