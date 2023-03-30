GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who attempted to burglarize a business on West Ridge Rd.

The suspects were interrupted by Greece Police. Police add that both cars involved in the attempted burglary were stolen and later abandoned in Rochester.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Greece Police tip line at (585) 581-4016 or email to GPDTips@greeceny.gov.