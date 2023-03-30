GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who attempted to burglarize a business on West Ridge Rd.
The suspects were interrupted by Greece Police. Police add that both cars involved in the attempted burglary were stolen and later abandoned in Rochester.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Greece Police tip line at (585) 581-4016 or email to GPDTips@greeceny.gov.
- Weather forecast: Tracking sunshine today, and rain tomorrow!
- Greece PD asks for help in identifying attempted burglary suspects
- NYSP: Schools across state receive swatting calls
- 2023 inductees announced for the National Women’s Hall of Fame
- Hilton School District announces re-evaluation of ‘This Book is Gay’