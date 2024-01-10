ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Greece’s new expanded community center is now open for residents.

The renovation comes after two years of planning and building, even through the pandemic when supplies were limited.

New areas within the expansion include a toddler gym, spin cycling, and even a ballroom.

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich says although Greece has a high senior citizen population, there is something for everyone.

“We try and have something for every single age group so every resident in the town can participate not just one segment,” he said.

Many areas in the center will remain free of charge, however craft classes may require a fee. To use athletic equipment will cost around $25 monthly.