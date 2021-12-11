Greece Olympia hosts First Responder Appreciation Night

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Olympia High School’s girls basketball team hosted its First Responder Appreciation Night Friday.

Nearly 70 local first responders were in attendance including Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode.

“Three years ago, we did first responders night as our first home opening game trying to change the culture in school and trying to get more people involved in the girls games, and we thought it was a fantastic way to honor the people that do so much for us and in the community,” said Jeff Jung, head of the girls varsity basketball team at Greece Olympia. “For the climate of what’s going on in society right now, this was a big night for me and I’m really proud of it.”

The team has ten home games this year and six of them are special nights honoring different groups of people in the school community.

“I think the prime reason is that we want to, of course, extend our gratitude to those agencies but I think also we want to show our students and the members of those agencies just how important it is to have strong, trusting relationships between the school and our emergency personnel,” Greece Olympia High School Principal Marc Fleming said.