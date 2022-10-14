ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man accused of using “boosters” to steal nearly $470,000 in stolen goods from across New York State was arrested and charged Friday.

Tony Orlando Camacho a/k/a Anthony Camacho, 46, was charged with interstate transportation and sale of stolen goods. If convicted he faces 10 years of prison time.

A criminal complaint alleges that between January 1, 2021, and July 25, 2022, there were several burglaries across multiple counties in New York State, during which masked individuals smashed store windows, entered, and stole new-in-box tools and equipment.

Investigators found that shortly after each burglary, an eBay account by the name of Ton.Camac advertised similar new-in-box tools and equipment for sale.

The account was eventually traced back to Camacho, according to authorities. His eBay account advertised sales of generators, welders, and blenders found in stores such as Target.

According to the complaint, the items were sold to buyers from across the country, including Alaska and Georgia. Eventually, one of these items was returned to Rochester law enforcement, which was used to confirm it was stolen in one of the burglaries.

Prosecutors say the man utilized “boosters” who are described as pay-for-hire burglars, who in exchange for cash, would commit thefts of high-end tools, electronics and more.

Camacho’s arrest was led by an undercover investigator who posed as a “booster” and sold new, purportedly stolen, items to Camacho, who then listed the items on Ton.Camac.

The complaint alleges the man’s eBay account posted 2,332 items for sale, generating a total of approximately $469,246.42 in revenue.

