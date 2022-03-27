GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department have arrested a Greece resident for driving while intoxicated after police say he drove off the road, hit a home and then landed in a channel of water.

According to authorities, around 12;25 a.m. officers were sent to Long Pond Road for a single vehicle crash. During the investigation officeres learned the driver failed to navigate the intersection, left the road, and struck a private residence on Edgemere Drive.

After hitting the house, the vehicle then ended up in a channel of water.

Police say Dale Danforth, 60, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second and third degree, circumvent of an interlock device, unlicensed operation and moving from lane unsafely.

Danforth had a previous conviction within ten years and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree.

The Lakeshore Fire Department assisted and there are no reported injuries.