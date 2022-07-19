GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Staffing shortages are still felt in school districts across the country. In Monroe and surrounding counties, it’s no exception.

The pandemic has only exacerbated an ongoing need of bus drivers and attendants. At Greece Central Schools, officials say their need is still comparable to this time last year.

“We’re about the same. We continue to hire drivers and attendants. But unfortunately, we continue to lose them,” said David Richardson, director of transportation for Greece CSD.

As school districts put together routes for a new school year, many are still trying to fill the gaps.

Richardson says the district is looking for up to 15 bus drivers and a dozen bus attendants, which makes up about 10 percent of its fleet.

It’s a need he says he doesn’t see going away, as transportation staff look to retire or move on.

“You’re seeing school bus drivers wanted and hiring signs in every district. We do have applicants coming in every day. We can’t flip them in a week, it takes about five to six weeks to go through all the procedures and steps,” said Richardson.

There is also a separate need for custodial and maintenance staff in Greece schools.

For the first time, the facilities department will be holding a job fair later this week to welcome applicants for those positions.

“From custodial to entry level, to head custodial positions, maintenance mechanic positions, grounds positions – the last year, we had to use a lot of overtime and different methods to fill it. We’re hoping to get away from that,” said Kurt Keller, director of facilities for Greece CSD.

Greece Central invites anyone interested in filling those facility operational roles to stop by the district’s facilities center on Latta Road Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Those interested in filling transportation roles are asked to contact the district directly.