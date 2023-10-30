ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Blue Nights Marching Band returned home after they won the state championship in Syracuse.

The marching band had a police escort, as well as several friends and family members, cheering them on, which is fitting for a group of champions.

This marks the first time that the Blue Knights won the state title. Brian King took over as the band’s director in July and explained their journey up to this point.

“The kids worked extremely hard and their work ethic and dedication to this program has proven them worthy of a state championship,” King said. “It’s been a great ride, a lot of work, a lot of time, and the proof is in the pudding, and here are we, state champions.”

Congratulations to the Greece Blue Nighs Marching Band!