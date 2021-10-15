Greece Arcadia student to face discipline after social media threat

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece Arcadia High School student awaits disciplinary action after a social media post threatening violence at the school made its way to district officials Thursday.

The student does not have access to weapons and will not be allowed back on the school campus, district officials told News 8.

Greece police along with district security staff were at the student’s home 20 minutes after the threat was posted.

According to district officials, the student claimed the social media message was a ‘joke’ and acknowledged his choice to share it online was wrong.

The Greece Central School District sent a message to families and staff at the highschool, stating:

“Greece Central takes seriously its responsibility to keep students safe and acted swiftly to investigate this situation. We understand that some students and families may feel anxious but we have systems in place to keep our schools safe.”

District officers will patrol the high school’s grounds Friday to provide an added sense of security.