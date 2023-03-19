GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich announced Friday that the town is expanding programming for residents — and now teens can get in on the fun.

Greece’s Gaming on the Go will launch in April, and is set to include seating, game systems, hear, air, and even outdoor screens for additional gaming.

The Town of Greece says their new indoor mobile gaming trailer comes with the latest gaming systems, as well as space for up to 24 players.

“The field of parks and recreation has seen a growing trend of e-sports and gaming. This activity addresses a target audience of our teenage population that is often challenging to program for” Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “We have seen a rise in popularity of our Nintendo Nights. We felt it important to offer more opportunities for gaming through this trailer. Gaming and e-sports have evolved to improve physical and mental activity along with critical thinking skills. Our trailer will allow teens and people of all ages to connect with others in a safe and controlled environment”.

Current plans for the gaming trailer include activities during the week of April 4, including a Laser Tag and Game Trailer event. The Town of Greece adds they will also utilize the truck for town events.

The gaming trailer will not be available for personal rentals at this time.

For more information on Greece’s Gaming on the Go, click here. The Town of Greece also encourages those interested to check the “Stride” section of their website for other upcoming events.