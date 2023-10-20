ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week, News 8 reported several school districts are partnering with ‘Bus Patrol’ to install cameras on their buses.

The Greece Central School District is included in that list.

“We are trying to make drivers aware of the hazards of passing motorists, and the accidents can occur with our precious cargo who are students. Busses that are getting motorists that are passing them,” Greece CSD Assistant Director of Transportation Mary Beth Riola told News 8.

Greece is hosting its first bus crash simulation and presentation Saturday at 9:15 a.m.