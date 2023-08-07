ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former employee of the Town of Greece filed a lawsuit against several town officials, accusing them of unpaid labor and retaliation.

Bobby Johnson worked for the town for over 30 years — including as the Deputy Commissioner of Public Works.

In the lawsuit, Johnson alleges that when Bill Reilich took the position of town supervisor in 2014, he changed Johnson’s duties to include unpaid labor for the town, working on cars at Reilich’s “Hot Rod Ranch,” personal business, and Monroe County’s Republican Party.

Johnson then said that when he asked his supervisor Kirk Morris to step in, Reilich and Deputy Supervisor Michelle Marini retaliated by rescinding his raise and eliminating his supervisory duties.

It was further alleged that after Johnson retired and didn’t do more work at the ranch, Morris, Marini, and Reilich refused to enroll him in the retiree health insurance benefit.

Johnson said that Reilich and Marini “orchestrated this unprecedented abuse of power from defining the work to devising schemes to conceal the wrongdoing.”

News 8 reached out to Supervisor Reilich for a response to the lawsuit and he said he was not aware of the lawsuit:

“I am not at all aware of any of this. To my knowledge, there has been nothing served.

Based on the firm name you just referenced, this would be the same lawyer that represents other disgruntled employees- she takes bad cases to court and then posts them out in the media to try to get easy settlements. We won’t be settling with people who try to get money and benefits they are not entitled to. It’s unfortunate because they waste taxpayer resources.”

In the lawsuit, Johnson is seeking millions of dollars in back pay, benefits, and other damages.