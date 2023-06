ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was seriously injured in a crash early Monday morning.

According to the Greece Police Department, a driver left the road along Mount Read Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., hitting two cars parked in separate driveways.

The driver, a 26-year-old Rochester man, was ejected, and seriously injured. Police say he is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.