Editor’s Note: We initially reported both suspects would be sentenced to 25 years. We have since learned that the final sentencing is that Cash Sr. will get 115 years to life in prison and Joenathan Cash will get 75 years total.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester cousins who were found guilty of a kidnapping incident last year in Greece were both sentenced Thursday.

Dimitri Cash Sr. will face 115 years to life in prison for their involvement in the abduction of Dimitri’s children in January 2021. Joenathan Cash was sentenced to 75 years total.

In court, Cash Sr. was presented with agreements and orders of protection to stay away from the kids and the adoptive family, which he refused to sign, telling the judge he believed his rights were violated and that his kids were his property. The judge then called Cash Sr. a “pathetic excuse for a human being.”

The judge also told the defendants she hoped they never see the light of day again, to which Cash Sr. replied “I will.”

On January 18, 2021, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash after they were forcibly taken from a Greece foster home on English Road in Rochester. Two days later, both children were found unharmed in Montgomery, Alabama.

Prosecutors say Dimitri Cash Sr., Joenathan Cash, and another accomplice, Kimara Pluviose, discussed the kidnapping plot in a vehicle rented by Pluviose. They were all charged with kidnapping and robbery among several others.

Investigators say Pluviose drove the two cousins to Alabama, because she and Dimitri Cash Sr. lived there sometime before the abduction.

According to police, Dimitri Cash Sr. and Joenathan Cash used duck tape during the break-in.

“The two suspects grabbed all three of them, used duct tape to forcibly tape all three of them together,” foregoing Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe said. “Once they did that, they also put tape over the female homeowner’s mouth to prevent her from screaming. The two suspects then went upstairs and forcibly removed the two children.”

Waiting to head in for the sentencing of the Cash brothers. Dimitri Cash Sr. and JoeNathan Cash were convicted on charges of kidnapping, robbery and burglary for the abduction of Dimitri’s kids in January of 2021 in Greece. Stay with @News_8 pic.twitter.com/daeHMPfpwU — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) July 28, 2022

The pair is also accused of conspiracy to murder a Monroe County Family Court Judge earlier in November. An unsealed complaint alleged the two men were planning to kill Judge Stacey Romeo.

Both Dimitri Cash Sr. and Joenathan Cash were arraigned and being held without bail on separate charges for conspiring to kill Judge Romeo.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.