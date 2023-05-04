ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office released its report Thursday into a 2022 murder-suicide involving a Greece Police Officer.

Angely Solis, 27, was found dead outside her home on Costar Street in Rochester on November 14. Off-duty Greece Police Department Officer Tiffany Gatson, 29, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Solis’ sister was also shot, but survived.

According to the attorney general’s investigation, Angely Solis called her sister on the night of November 14, then called 911. A physical fight can be heard during the 911 call.

Investigators say Solis’ sister saw Gatson and Solis fighting in the front yard when she arrived at the Costar Street home. When she attempted to get between the two women, Gatson pulled out a handgun and shot both women. She shot Solis a second time while Solis was on the ground.

Gatson then shot herself in the head.

The attorney general’s office is legally required to investigate any time a person’s death is caused by a police officer in New York State. Its investigation found no basis for seeking charges against any living person in this case.

Gatson had been with the Greece Police Department since 2018.