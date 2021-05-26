Webster Girl Scout breaks regional record for cookie sales

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of girls participated in the Girl Scout Cookie Program this year, but one local girl scout broke the regional record.

Girl Scout, Ziyanece of Webster Troop 65105 sold 7,125 packages of cookies — the most cookies ever sold in Girl Scout history for the Western New York region covering Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties.

“My favorite part of being a Girl Scout is meeting with my troop and doing projects. It really means a lot to reach such a high goal, it makes me feel like I can reach any goal that I set for myself. When I get older I want to be a veterinarian or animal groomer because I love to take care of animals. Lemonades are my favorite Girl Scout cookie,” the 8–year-old said.

Three-thousand cookie packages was the highest amount of packages sold for the Western New York region until Ziyanece set a new bar. Some other notable accomplishments were:

Girl Scout Service Unit with the highest amount of cookie packages sold per girl was Cattaraugus County West with 508 per girl.

Troop with the highest packages sold was Troop 34213 of Lackawanna South Buffalo with 10,832 packages of cookies sold.

Service Units who made an impact in a big way through Service Unit Community Cookie Booths were Pittsford, Webster, Millwheel, Big Bend, Como Lake, and Kenton.

Find more about Girl Scout Summer Camp, girl membership, and adult volunteerism here or call 1-888-837-6410.