Webster family wins year’s supply of Guglielmo’s sauce after finding ‘golden lid’ at Holt Rd. Wegmans

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster family found a jar of Guglielmo’s with a golden lid at the Holt Road Wegmans, and now they get free sauce for a year.

Paul Guglielmo, founder and CEO of Guglielmo Sauce, announced the winners of the golden lid contest Friday morning. The winners, identified as Thomas and Bonnie of Webster, found the golden lid Thursday, Guglielmo said.

“There’s only two Guglielmo’s Pizza Sauces with golden lids in existence: This one and one sitting on my desk at work,” said Guglielmo in a press release. “I know so many people who checked the pizza sauce aisles as they were grocery shopping after we announced this contest. It was really fun for me to watch, and I hope everyone had fun with it too. I’m so excited for Tom and Bonnie and loved the photos they took right after finding the lucky jars. I hope they enjoy (and share!) the years’ worth of Guglielmo Sauce with their family!”

MORE | Adam Interviews Paul Guglielmo

Following in the footsteps of Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, Guglielmo announced on Facebook on February 7, 2021 that the one person who finds the golden lid and buys that jar of sauce will win a year’s worth of Guglielmo Sauce.

Guglielmo is considering hosting the contest again with the one other Guglielmo’s Pizza Sauce with a golden lid that sits on his desk.

“I kind of want to keep it as a ‘keepsake,’ but also want others to win a year’s worth of sauce!” Guglielmo said.