ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some positive news caught on camera. News 8 photographer Eric Schedlbauer captured this scene at Bauman and Fairbanks in Rochester.

This was near the scene of last night’s murder of an RPD officer — Anthony Mazurkiewicz — and wounding Officer Seng, as well as hurting another bystander.

Rochester police officer was killed and another injured in what investigators called an ambush shooting Thursday night.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the RPD, was killed in the line of duty along Bauman Street Thursday.

Police say Officer Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Officer Sino Seng were patrolling in the area of Bauman Street around 9:15 p.m. when at least one male approached them and opened fire.

Seng was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. A woman bystander was also shot and was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.