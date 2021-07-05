‘The Beer Guys’ join Brad Paisley onstage in Nashville

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We introduced you to the Beer Guys last year — two best friends who wanted to do something small and powerful to bring a sense of community after the death of George Floyd.

Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis had a simple sign that said “Black or white, relax and have a beer.“

That simple message caught the eye of country superstar Brad Paisley. The two joined him on stage over the weekend in Nashville.

“Being able to be backstage and then being on stage was insane,” they said. “A sea of people just screaming in support … that feeling is undescribable.”

Nashville – July 4, 2021 is a night I’ll never forget. @visitmusiccity pic.twitter.com/0vVa6MRQPV — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 5, 2021

The two also appeared in Paisley’s music video “There’s No ‘I’ in Beer.”